Earnings results for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Pyxis Tankers last issued its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company earned $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Pyxis Tankers has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Pyxis Tankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers does not currently pay a dividend. Pyxis Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

In the past three months, Pyxis Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.15% of the stock of Pyxis Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS



The P/E ratio of Pyxis Tankers is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pyxis Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

