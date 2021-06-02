Earnings results for RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

RLX Technology last released its earnings data on March 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $248.04 million during the quarter. RLX Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RLX Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLX Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.91%. The high price target for RLX is $30.00 and the low price target for RLX is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RLX Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, RLX Technology has a forecasted upside of 96.9% from its current price of $11.85. RLX Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology does not currently pay a dividend. RLX Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

In the past three months, RLX Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.77% of the stock of RLX Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX



RLX Technology has a P/B Ratio of 79.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

