Earnings results for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Semtech last issued its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.2. Semtech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Semtech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.47%. The high price target for SMTC is $92.00 and the low price target for SMTC is $66.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Semtech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.50, Semtech has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $62.95. Semtech has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech does not currently pay a dividend. Semtech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

In the past three months, Semtech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,263,726.00 in company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of Semtech is held by insiders. 95.54% of the stock of Semtech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC



Earnings for Semtech are expected to grow by 4.20% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Semtech is 69.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Semtech is 69.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.03. Semtech has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Semtech has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here