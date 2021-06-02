Earnings results for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Smartsheet last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartsheet has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Smartsheet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smartsheet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.25%. The high price target for SMAR is $90.00 and the low price target for SMAR is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smartsheet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.94, Smartsheet has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $58.89. Smartsheet has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet does not currently pay a dividend. Smartsheet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

In the past three months, Smartsheet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,357,101.00 in company stock. Only 6.07% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by insiders. 87.24% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR



Earnings for Smartsheet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -62.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -62.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Smartsheet has a P/B Ratio of 13.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

