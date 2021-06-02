Earnings results for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

SpartanNash last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. SpartanNash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SpartanNash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.53%. The high price target for SPTN is $23.00 and the low price target for SPTN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash pays a meaningful dividend of 3.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SpartanNash has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SpartanNash is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SpartanNash will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.22% next year. This indicates that SpartanNash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

In the past three months, SpartanNash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN



Earnings for SpartanNash are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 70.01. SpartanNash has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

