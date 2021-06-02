Earnings results for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.6600000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6099999999999999.

Splunk last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm earned $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk has generated ($4.55) earnings per share over the last year. Splunk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Splunk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $197.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.81%. The high price target for SPLK is $300.00 and the low price target for SPLK is $125.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Splunk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $197.03, Splunk has a forecasted upside of 63.8% from its current price of $120.28. Splunk has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk does not currently pay a dividend. Splunk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

In the past three months, Splunk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,835,915.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Splunk is held by insiders. 84.71% of the stock of Splunk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK



Earnings for Splunk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.09) to ($3.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -21.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -21.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Splunk has a P/B Ratio of 12.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here