Earnings results for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

The Descartes Systems Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Its revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Descartes Systems Group has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.9. The Descartes Systems Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.45%. The high price target for DSGX is $78.00 and the low price target for DSGX is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Descartes Systems Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.56, The Descartes Systems Group has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $58.15. The Descartes Systems Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Descartes Systems Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

In the past three months, The Descartes Systems Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by insiders. 78.94% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX



Earnings for The Descartes Systems Group are expected to grow by 59.74% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 96.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 96.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

