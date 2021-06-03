Earnings results for 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc is estimated to report earnings on 07/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 4D pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 246.19%. The high price target for LBPS is $35.00 and the low price target for LBPS is $35.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

4D pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, 4D pharma has a forecasted upside of 246.2% from its current price of $10.11. 4D pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma does not currently pay a dividend. 4D pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

In the past three months, 4D pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.60% of the stock of 4D pharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.38% of the stock of 4D pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS



Earnings for 4D pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($2.78) per share. The P/E ratio of 4D pharma is -27.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 4D pharma is -27.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here