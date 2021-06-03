Earnings results for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Asana last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. Asana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.18%. The high price target for ASAN is $45.00 and the low price target for ASAN is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Asana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.58, Asana has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $36.86. Asana has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana does not currently pay a dividend. Asana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

In the past three months, Asana insiders have sold 2,143.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $199,144.00 in company stock and sold $4,468,742.00 in company stock. 54.43% of the stock of Asana is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.57% of the stock of Asana is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Asana (NYSE:ASAN



Earnings for Asana are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Asana is -24.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Asana is -24.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

