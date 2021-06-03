Earnings results for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

BRP last posted its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. BRP has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. BRP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.98%. The high price target for DOOO is $136.00 and the low price target for DOOO is $63.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.70, BRP has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $82.17. BRP has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BRP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BRP is 8.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BRP will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.44% next year. This indicates that BRP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

In the past three months, BRP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.16% of the stock of BRP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO



Earnings for BRP are expected to grow by 6.63% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $6.43 per share. The P/E ratio of BRP is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of BRP is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 43.98.

More latest stories: here