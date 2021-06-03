Earnings results for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Cadiz last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cadiz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cadiz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadiz in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cadiz.

Dividend Strength: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz does not currently pay a dividend. Cadiz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

In the past three months, Cadiz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Cadiz is held by insiders. Only 16.76% of the stock of Cadiz is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI



Earnings for Cadiz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.58) per share.

