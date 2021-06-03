Earnings results for Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical last released its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm earned $294 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cantel Medical has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. Cantel Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cantel Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.04%. The high price target for CMD is $100.00 and the low price target for CMD is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cantel Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.50, Cantel Medical has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $80.37. Cantel Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Cantel Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

In the past three months, Cantel Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $453,255.00 in company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of Cantel Medical is held by insiders. 84.13% of the stock of Cantel Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD



Earnings for Cantel Medical are expected to grow by 6.11% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cantel Medical is 69.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Cantel Medical is 69.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.61. Cantel Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cantel Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here