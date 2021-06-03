Earnings results for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Celcuity last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Celcuity has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Celcuity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celcuity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.00%. The high price target for CELC is $30.00 and the low price target for CELC is $24.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celcuity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Celcuity has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $24.77. Celcuity has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity does not currently pay a dividend. Celcuity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

In the past three months, Celcuity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.20% of the stock of Celcuity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.55% of the stock of Celcuity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC



The P/E ratio of Celcuity is -26.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celcuity is -26.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celcuity has a P/B Ratio of 21.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

