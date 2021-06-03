Earnings results for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChargePoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.04%. The high price target for CHPT is $46.00 and the low price target for CHPT is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ChargePoint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.50, ChargePoint has a forecasted upside of 30.0% from its current price of $27.30. ChargePoint has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ChargePoint does not currently pay a dividend. ChargePoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ChargePoint insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.48% of the stock of ChargePoint is held by institutions.

