Earnings results for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.17%. The high price target for CCEP is $78.00 and the low price target for CCEP is $42.05. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $61.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is held by insiders. Only 26.39% of the stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP



Earnings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are expected to grow by 21.50% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 61.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

