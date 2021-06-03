Earnings results for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8900000000000001.

Conn’s last released its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company earned $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Conn’s has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Conn’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conn’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 58.35%. The high price target for CONN is $11.00 and the low price target for CONN is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s does not currently pay a dividend. Conn’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

In the past three months, Conn’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $479,982.00 in company stock. Only 4.65% of the stock of Conn’s is held by insiders. 51.80% of the stock of Conn’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN



Earnings for Conn’s are expected to grow by 23.31% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Conn’s is -160.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conn’s is -160.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conn’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

