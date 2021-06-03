Earnings results for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

CrowdStrike last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. CrowdStrike has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $230.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.49%. The high price target for CRWD is $280.00 and the low price target for CRWD is $110.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CrowdStrike has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $230.48, CrowdStrike has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $220.58. CrowdStrike has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike does not currently pay a dividend. CrowdStrike does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

In the past three months, CrowdStrike insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,194,101.00 in company stock. Only 8.64% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by insiders. 60.59% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD



Earnings for CrowdStrike are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -512.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -512.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CrowdStrike has a P/B Ratio of 56.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

