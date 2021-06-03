Earnings results for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

DocuSign last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DocuSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $273.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.45%. The high price target for DOCU is $325.00 and the low price target for DOCU is $210.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DocuSign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $273.62, DocuSign has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $200.53. DocuSign has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign does not currently pay a dividend. DocuSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

In the past three months, DocuSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,941,460.00 in company stock. Only 3.87% of the stock of DocuSign is held by insiders. 71.88% of the stock of DocuSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU



Earnings for DocuSign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -154.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -154.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DocuSign has a P/B Ratio of 118.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

