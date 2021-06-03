Earnings results for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Duluth last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business earned $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. Duluth has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Duluth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duluth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.14%. The high price target for DLTH is $22.00 and the low price target for DLTH is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duluth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Duluth has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $17.12. Duluth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth does not currently pay a dividend. Duluth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

In the past three months, Duluth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,436.00 in company stock. 37.86% of the stock of Duluth is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.37% of the stock of Duluth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH



Earnings for Duluth are expected to grow by 39.13% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 41.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 41.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.76. Duluth has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

