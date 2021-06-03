Earnings results for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

Five Below last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.6. Five Below has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Below in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $198.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.30%. The high price target for FIVE is $260.00 and the low price target for FIVE is $116.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below does not currently pay a dividend. Five Below does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

In the past three months, Five Below insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,360,898.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Five Below is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE



Earnings for Five Below are expected to grow by 21.09% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $5.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 82.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.11. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 82.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.92. Five Below has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Five Below has a P/B Ratio of 11.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

