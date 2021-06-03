Earnings results for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

G-III Apparel Group last announced its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business earned $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Its revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.7. G-III Apparel Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021. G-III Apparel Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, June 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.38%. The high price target for GIII is $38.00 and the low price target for GIII is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

G-III Apparel Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, G-III Apparel Group has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $32.50. G-III Apparel Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group does not currently pay a dividend. G-III Apparel Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

In the past three months, G-III Apparel Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,474,239.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of G-III Apparel Group is held by insiders. 94.50% of the stock of G-III Apparel Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII



Earnings for G-III Apparel Group are expected to grow by 19.66% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of G-III Apparel Group is 70.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.11. The P/E ratio of G-III Apparel Group is 70.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.76. G-III Apparel Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. G-III Apparel Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

