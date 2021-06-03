Earnings results for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18.

JOANN last released its earnings results on April 1st, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. JOANN has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. JOANN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JOANN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.49%. The high price target for JOAN is $27.00 and the low price target for JOAN is $15.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JOANN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.71, JOANN has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $13.68. JOANN has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN does not currently pay a dividend. JOANN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

In the past three months, JOANN insiders have sold 3,926.51% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,464,168.00 in company stock and sold $58,954,941.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN



Earnings for JOANN are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of JOANN is 2.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of JOANN is 2.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.92.

More latest stories: here