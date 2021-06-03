Earnings results for Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Korea Electric Power last posted its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Korea Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Korea Electric Power in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Korea Electric Power.

Dividend Strength: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Korea Electric Power has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Korea Electric Power is 39.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Korea Electric Power will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.11% next year. This indicates that Korea Electric Power will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

In the past three months, Korea Electric Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Korea Electric Power is held by insiders. Only 3.75% of the stock of Korea Electric Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP



Earnings for Korea Electric Power are expected to grow by 2.13% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Korea Electric Power is 9.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.11. The P/E ratio of Korea Electric Power is 9.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.64. Korea Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Korea Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here