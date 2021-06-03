Earnings results for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Latham Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00 The high price target for SWIM is $38.00 and the low price target for SWIM is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Latham Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Latham Group has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. Latham Group has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group does not currently pay a dividend. Latham Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

In the past three months, Latham Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,767,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM



Earnings for Latham Group are expected to grow by 31.25% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.63 per share.

