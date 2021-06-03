Earnings results for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Lululemon Athletica last issued its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.3. Lululemon Athletica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $384.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.96%. The high price target for LULU is $500.00 and the low price target for LULU is $275.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica does not currently pay a dividend. Lululemon Athletica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

In the past three months, Lululemon Athletica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,005,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.39% of the stock of Lululemon Athletica is held by insiders. 80.53% of the stock of Lululemon Athletica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU



Earnings for Lululemon Athletica are expected to grow by 24.07% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $8.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Lululemon Athletica is 71.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Lululemon Athletica is 71.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.76. Lululemon Athletica has a PEG Ratio of 2.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lululemon Athletica has a P/B Ratio of 16.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

