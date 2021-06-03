Earnings results for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Manchester United last posted its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm earned $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manchester United has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Manchester United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manchester United in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.63%. The high price target for MANU is $17.00 and the low price target for MANU is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Manchester United has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Manchester United has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $15.65. Manchester United has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Manchester United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Manchester United will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.51% next year. This indicates that Manchester United will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

In the past three months, Manchester United insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.44% of the stock of Manchester United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU



Earnings for Manchester United are expected to grow by 5,800.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -86.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -86.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Manchester United has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

