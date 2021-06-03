Earnings results for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Momo last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Its revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Momo has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Momo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021. Momo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 8th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Momo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.69%. The high price target for MOMO is $26.00 and the low price target for MOMO is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Momo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.72, Momo has a forecasted upside of 37.7% from its current price of $14.32. Momo has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo does not currently pay a dividend. Momo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

In the past three months, Momo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.40% of the stock of Momo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.36% of the stock of Momo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO



Earnings for Momo are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Momo is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.11. The P/E ratio of Momo is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.07. Momo has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

