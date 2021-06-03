Earnings results for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

MongoDB last posted its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Its revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has generated ($3.52) earnings per share over the last year. MongoDB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MongoDB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $377.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.19%. The high price target for MDB is $500.00 and the low price target for MDB is $260.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB does not currently pay a dividend. MongoDB does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

In the past three months, MongoDB insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,456,718.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of MongoDB is held by insiders. 86.21% of the stock of MongoDB is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB



Earnings for MongoDB are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.48) to ($4.91) per share. The P/E ratio of MongoDB is -63.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MongoDB is -63.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

