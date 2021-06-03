Earnings results for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Navigator last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business earned $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Navigator has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navigator in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.84%. The high price target for NVGS is $14.00 and the low price target for NVGS is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navigator has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Navigator has a forecasted upside of 33.8% from its current price of $10.46. Navigator has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator does not currently pay a dividend. Navigator does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

In the past three months, Navigator insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.82% of the stock of Navigator is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS



Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 35.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -523.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -523.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navigator has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

