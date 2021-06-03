Earnings results for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Neuropace, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuroPace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.50%. The high price target for NPCE is $27.00 and the low price target for NPCE is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace does not currently pay a dividend. NeuroPace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

In the past three months, NeuroPace insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,884,984.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE



Earnings for NeuroPace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($1.04) per share.

