Earnings results for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

PagerDuty last released its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. PagerDuty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PagerDuty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.80%. The high price target for PD is $59.00 and the low price target for PD is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PagerDuty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.64, PagerDuty has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $42.04. PagerDuty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty does not currently pay a dividend. PagerDuty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

In the past three months, PagerDuty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,345,629.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by insiders. 91.45% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD



Earnings for PagerDuty are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.80) per share. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -48.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -48.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PagerDuty has a P/B Ratio of 9.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here