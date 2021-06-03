Earnings results for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Phreesia last released its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Phreesia has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Phreesia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phreesia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.34%. The high price target for PHR is $75.00 and the low price target for PHR is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phreesia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Phreesia has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $50.29. Phreesia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia does not currently pay a dividend. Phreesia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

In the past three months, Phreesia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,896,563.00 in company stock. Only 28.20% of the stock of Phreesia is held by insiders. 92.90% of the stock of Phreesia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR



Earnings for Phreesia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Phreesia is -73.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phreesia is -73.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phreesia has a P/B Ratio of 8.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

