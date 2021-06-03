Earnings results for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Plug Power last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Plug Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plug Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.80%. The high price target for PLUG is $80.00 and the low price target for PLUG is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plug Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.59, Plug Power has a forecasted upside of 51.8% from its current price of $30.69. Plug Power has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power does not currently pay a dividend. Plug Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

In the past three months, Plug Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Plug Power is held by insiders. 50.09% of the stock of Plug Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG



Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -22.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -22.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 9.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

