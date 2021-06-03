Earnings results for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Quanex Building Products last posted its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Its revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanex Building Products has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Quanex Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanex Building Products in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Quanex Building Products.

Dividend Strength: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanex Building Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quanex Building Products is 25.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanex Building Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.93% next year. This indicates that Quanex Building Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

In the past three months, Quanex Building Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $358,267.00 in company stock. Only 3.43% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by insiders. 98.01% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX



Earnings for Quanex Building Products are expected to grow by 15.75% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.26. Quanex Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here