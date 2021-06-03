Earnings results for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Science Applications International last released its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Science Applications International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Science Applications International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.91%. The high price target for SAIC is $105.00 and the low price target for SAIC is $89.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Science Applications International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.00, Science Applications International has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $91.59. Science Applications International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Science Applications International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Science Applications International is 23.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Science Applications International will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.29% next year. This indicates that Science Applications International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

In the past three months, Science Applications International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $252,930.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by insiders. 75.72% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC



Earnings for Science Applications International are expected to grow by 11.56% in the coming year, from $6.23 to $6.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 25.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 25.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.07. Science Applications International has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

