Earnings results for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

SecureWorks last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. SecureWorks has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. SecureWorks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SecureWorks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.93%. The high price target for SCWX is $15.00 and the low price target for SCWX is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

SecureWorks has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, SecureWorks has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $14.68. SecureWorks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks does not currently pay a dividend. SecureWorks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

In the past three months, SecureWorks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 86.50% of the stock of SecureWorks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.79% of the stock of SecureWorks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)



Earnings for SecureWorks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of SecureWorks is -54.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SecureWorks is -54.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SecureWorks has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

