Earnings results for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seelos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 297.20%. The high price target for SEEL is $15.00 and the low price target for SEEL is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seelos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Seelos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 297.2% from its current price of $3.21. Seelos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Seelos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

In the past three months, Seelos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Seelos Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 31.93% of the stock of Seelos Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL



Earnings for Seelos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.72) per share. Seelos Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 10.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

