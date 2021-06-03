Earnings results for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is estimated to report earnings on 06/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.49%. The high price target for SBSW is $30.00 and the low price target for SBSW is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sibanye Stillwater has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Sibanye Stillwater has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $20.41. Sibanye Stillwater has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sibanye Stillwater has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 53.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sibanye Stillwater will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.67% next year. This indicates that Sibanye Stillwater will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

In the past three months, Sibanye Stillwater insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by insiders. Only 6.34% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW



Earnings for Sibanye Stillwater are expected to decrease by -39.70% in the coming year, from $6.60 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here