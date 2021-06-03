Earnings results for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Slack Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business earned $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Slack Technologies has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Slack Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Slack Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.26%. The high price target for WORK is $46.00 and the low price target for WORK is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 16 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Slack Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.53, Slack Technologies has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $43.70. Slack Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Slack Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

In the past three months, Slack Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,771,815.00 in company stock. Only 26.82% of the stock of Slack Technologies is held by insiders. 65.16% of the stock of Slack Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK



Earnings for Slack Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Slack Technologies is -84.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Slack Technologies is -84.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Slack Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 28.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here