Earnings results for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Sumo Logic last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sumo Logic has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Sumo Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.40%. The high price target for SUMO is $44.00 and the low price target for SUMO is $19.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Sumo Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

In the past three months, Sumo Logic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,754,507.00 in company stock. 63.99% of the stock of Sumo Logic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sumo Logic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Sumo Logic is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sumo Logic is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sumo Logic has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

