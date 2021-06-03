Earnings results for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

The Cooper Companies last announced its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Cooper Companies has generated $9.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. The Cooper Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Cooper Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $387.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.64%. The high price target for COO is $450.00 and the low price target for COO is $315.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Cooper Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $387.17, The Cooper Companies has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $384.69. The Cooper Companies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Cooper Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Cooper Companies is 0.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Cooper Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.41% next year. This indicates that The Cooper Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

In the past three months, The Cooper Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,042,204.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by insiders. 97.41% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO



Earnings for The Cooper Companies are expected to grow by 11.14% in the coming year, from $13.02 to $14.47 per share. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.61. The Cooper Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Cooper Companies has a P/B Ratio of 5.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

