Earnings results for The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

The Toro last released its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Toro has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. The Toro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.56%. The high price target for TTC is $102.00 and the low price target for TTC is $88.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, The Toro has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $109.90. The Toro has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Toro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toro is 34.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toro will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.49% next year. This indicates that The Toro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

In the past three months, The Toro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,404,841.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of The Toro is held by insiders. 81.62% of the stock of The Toro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toro (NYSE:TTC



Earnings for The Toro are expected to grow by 8.52% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 32.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.11. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 32.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.76. The Toro has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toro has a P/B Ratio of 10.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

