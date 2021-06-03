Earnings results for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Tilly’s last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Tilly’s has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Tilly’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tilly’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.66%. The high price target for TLYS is $12.00 and the low price target for TLYS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tilly’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Tilly’s has a forecasted downside of 33.7% from its current price of $14.32. Tilly’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tilly’s does not currently pay a dividend. Tilly’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Tilly’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,198,957.00 in company stock. Only 28.16% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by insiders. 61.76% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tilly’s are expected to grow by 20.55% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is -286.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is -286.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tilly’s has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tilly’s has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

