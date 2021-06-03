Earnings results for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Zumiez last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company earned $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Its revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Zumiez has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zumiez in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.37%. The high price target for ZUMZ is $55.00 and the low price target for ZUMZ is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zumiez has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.75, Zumiez has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $44.59. Zumiez has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez does not currently pay a dividend. Zumiez does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

In the past three months, Zumiez insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,763,546.00 in company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of Zumiez is held by insiders. 77.82% of the stock of Zumiez is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ



Earnings for Zumiez are expected to grow by 14.73% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 14.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.12. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 14.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.92. Zumiez has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here