Earnings results for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 179.33%. The high price target for AKTX is $5.00 and the low price target for AKTX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akari Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Akari Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 179.3% from its current price of $1.79. Akari Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akari Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

In the past three months, Akari Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.80% of the stock of Akari Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX



The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akari Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here