Earnings results for American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.4.

Analyst Opinion on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dividend Strength: American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American National Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

In the past three months, American National Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.86% of the stock of American National Group is held by insiders. 61.49% of the stock of American National Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT



American National Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

