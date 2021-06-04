Earnings results for Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brookfield Property REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

In the past three months, Brookfield Property REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Brookfield Property REIT is held by insiders. 59.54% of the stock of Brookfield Property REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU



Brookfield Property REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

