Earnings results for GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.62.

Analyst Opinion on GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Dividend Strength: GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG does not currently pay a dividend. GWG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

In the past three months, GWG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 90.40% of the stock of GWG is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.08% of the stock of GWG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH



The P/E ratio of GWG is 56.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of GWG is 56.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.87. GWG has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

