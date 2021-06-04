Earnings results for Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Hooker Furniture last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business earned $155.26 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hooker Furniture has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hooker Furniture in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.96%. The high price target for HOFT is $30.00 and the low price target for HOFT is $30.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hooker Furniture has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Hooker Furniture has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $37.48. Hooker Furniture has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hooker Furniture has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

In the past three months, Hooker Furniture insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Hooker Furniture is held by insiders. 85.27% of the stock of Hooker Furniture is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT



The P/E ratio of Hooker Furniture is -40.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hooker Furniture is -40.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hooker Furniture has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here