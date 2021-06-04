Earnings results for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Analyst Opinion on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.44%. The high price target for IRCP is $8.50 and the low price target for IRCP is $8.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 35.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

In the past three months, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP



The P/E ratio of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is 0.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is 0.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.87. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

